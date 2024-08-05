RMG units to stay shut tomorrow

Apparel exporters have decided to keep all factories closed at least for Tuesday, considering the current law and order situation.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) made the decision at an emergency meeting at the Westin Dhaka last evening.

Meanwhile, in conversations with The Business Standard, buyers also advised in favour of keeping factories closed until the situation improved.

The BGMEA has sent a message to their members and all buyers stating, "We have decided to keep all the factories closed at least for tomorrow."

After the meeting, BGMEA Vice President Abdullah Hil Rakib said, "We will observe the situation until tomorrow, then we will sit again to discuss the situation and take further steps."

Shams Mahmud, managing director of Shasha Denims, told TBS, "We have to wait until calm prevails. The student movement has been focussing on restructuring the state mechanism. It is now time to fix the main pillars of government structure.

"The restructuring of the state mechanism should be the first priority, then we can focus on economic recovery."

He mentioned that buyers would be able to understand the situation as the country is going through a massive transformation. "Every buyer wants to do business in a safe and stable environment, and now we also need to focus on our workers' safety and security."

Speaking with TBS, a European fashion brand's country manager said, "We think the factory owners should close their factories for another two to three days for the safety of their workers and assets.

"Despite the production loss, it will be a better option to avoid the potential for massive losses. Buyers will be able to understand the situation…It will be better for everyone to wait until the situation calms down."

Mohammad Hatem, executive president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said, "We should observe the situation for at least a few more days, then we will decide whether to reopen the factories."

He said, "At this moment, safety and security are major concerns as no administration is working. We will wait until an interim government takes responsibility."

Interloop BD, an export-oriented apparel factory located in Gazipur, was attacked by outsiders and set on fire on Monday evening.