BGMEA calls for industrial police unit in DMP area

BGMEA has urged the government to form an industrial police unit in Dhaka Metropolitan (DMP) to maintain law and order, as well as a peaceful atmosphere, in the garment factories located in the city while ensuring the uninterrupted production of apparel goods.

A delegation of BGMEA, led by acting BGMEA President Syed Nazrul Islam, made the appeal during a meeting with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday (2 April).

Other members of the delegation included BGMEA Senior Vice President SM Mannan (Kochi), Vice President Md Nasir Uddin and BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, BPM (Bar), PPM; DMP Commissioner KhandkerGolam Faruq, BPM (Bar), PPM; Industrial Police Chief (Additional IGP) Md. Mahabubor Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM and senior officials of Bangladesh Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs were also present at the meeting.

In the meeting, Syed Nazrul Islam said, "The garment industry is one of the main drivers of our economy. Bangladesh is the second largest ready-made garment exporter in the world. The industry alone has created employment opportunities for around four million people. Ensuring law and order and security in the garment industry and other industries have contributed to this achievement. The unwavering support of law-enforcement agencies has played a vital role in this regard."

BGMEA Senior Vice-President SM Mannan (Kochi) said the industrial areas have been experiencing a peaceful atmosphere recently compared to any previous time, despite the current gas crisis. He thanked the home minister for ensuring peace in industrial areas.

"A number of garment factories are still operational in some areas of DMP, including Uttarkhan, Dakshinkhan, Mirpur, Malibag, Rampura and Badda. But there is no industrial police unit dedicated to these factories," he said requesting the minister to establish a zone of Industrial Police for garment factories in the area.

He also sought necessary steps to ensure garment workers' travel safety during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The home minister directed the IGP to immediately look into the feasibility of the issue. He also assured all-out cooperation to the ready-made garment industry.