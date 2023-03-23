BGMEA calls for air cargo capacity development

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has stressed the need for continuing enhancement of the capacity and efficiency of air cargo handling to meet the growing demand for air transportation and contribute to further economic growth in Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh aims to pursue a higher growth vision where the export-oriented industrial sector will play a vital role in spurring economic development. Our economy is growing, so are the import-exports and investment, requiring the capacity expansion of infrastructure in the country," said BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at a panel discussion titled "Unleashing the potential of Bangladesh's air cargo market" at the Bangladesh Aviation Summit 2023 in Dhaka on Wednesday.

"Bangladesh has witnessed remarkable development in terms of infrastructure under the visionary leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to pave the way for building a more prosperous Bangladesh. It will play a significant role in seizing enormous opportunities that lie ahead of Bangladesh," he added.

The Bangladesh Aviation Summit 2023 was organbised by the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry of Bangladesh, in collaboration with the UK and France, with the support of renowned aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

Faruque said in this fast fashion era where the less lead time the better, air cargo plays a complimentary role behind the growth of the RMG industry in Bangladesh.

"Dependency on air shipment in critical times is increasing day by day," he added.

"While sea freight constitutes most of the import and export trade, air freight is on the rise since the overall trade is increasing," he said, stressing the need for shipping goods by air to meet the demand of the buyers and lead time.

Besides, there are some high-end fashionable and sensitive products that need to be transported very quickly by air, he said further.

Faruque praised the government for taking the mega projects for upgrading airports in the country, including construction of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's third terminal, saying it would contribute to meeting the increasing demand of trade.

The BGMEA president also urged the government to continue expanding the capacity and efficiency of air shipment and cargo handling in line with the growing demand of the country.

Mahbubul Anam, managing director of Expo Freight Ltd and Bernard de l'Estoile, freighter marketing director of Airbus Commercial also spoke at the discussion.

