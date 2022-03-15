BGMEA, BKMEA seek 40 TCB trucks for RMG workers

Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) have asked the commerce ministry for the allocation of 40 Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) trucks for their employees.

The two top apparel bodies made the demand to help garment workers cope with the soaring prices of daily commodities, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan told reporters at Hotel Amari in the capital Tuesday (15 March).

He urged the government to let TCB trucks operate in areas where the number of RMG workers is high from 5pm to 8pm.