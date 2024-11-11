BGMEA, BKMEA elections key to labour peace: CPD’s Moazzem

BGMEA, BKMEA elections key to labour peace: CPD’s Moazzem

He says elected representative body can negotiate with workers effectively

Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director at the Centre for Policy Dialogue.Photo: Collected
Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director at the Centre for Policy Dialogue.Photo: Collected

The interim government should prioritise holding elections within various trade bodies, particularly the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), to address pressing issues with workers, said Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director at the Centre for Policy Dialogue.

"An elected representative body can negotiate with workers effectively," Moazzem told The Business Standard in an interview on Saturday.

Promoting the impact of representative bodies, he gave instances where factory owners had been compelled to settle workers' dues, even by selling machinery or securing bank loans.

Commenting on recent unrest in some factories, he said the upheaval is due to delays in implementing the updated wage structure, including wage increases and various allowances.

He pointed out that workers were confused by the reduction in wage grades from seven to five, adding to the tension.

Moazzem, an industrial economist, urged the interim government to facilitate the implementation of the 18-point agreement reached during a tripartite meeting at the Bangladesh Secretariat on 23 September.

This agreement, involving representatives from the government, the BGMEA, and labour unions, called for outstanding wages from the last three months to be cleared by 10 October – an objective yet to be met.

He said the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE), the Department of Labour, and factory owners' associations must ensure the swift application of the wage structure announced in November of the previous year.

"Implementing a new wage structure takes time, but it has been nearly 12 months, which is more than sufficient," Moazzem said.

The CPD's research director remained hopeful that unrest would remain localised to specific factories rather than spreading widely.

He hoped owners meeting the new wage requirements would not face broader dissatisfaction among workers.

However, Moazzem acknowledged the challenges garment exporters currently face. "Export growth has slowed, and exporters are grappling with issues in the banking sector," he noted.

He appreciated the interim government's decision not to deploy industrial police to control recent worker protests and recommended additional steps to support the industry.

He advised ensuring a stable supply of gas and electricity to factories, which would allow for uninterrupted production.

Moazzem also suggested holding an expo with brands and buyers to showcase Bangladesh's capability to manage substantial orders, reinforcing confidence in the country's production capacity.

