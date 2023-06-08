BGMEA, Axfoundation seek collaboration on industry's transition towards circularity

RMG

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 09:41 pm

Related News

BGMEA, Axfoundation seek collaboration on industry's transition towards circularity

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 09:41 pm
BGMEA, Axfoundation seek collaboration on industry&#039;s transition towards circularity

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP held a meeting with Viveka Risberg, programme director of Sustainable Production and Consumption, at Axfoundation in Sweden on 8 June. 

The meeting was also attended by BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and Vice President Miran Ali. 

During the meeting, they discussed various issues, particularly the areas of cooperation with Bangladesh's readymade garment sector to facilitate its sustainability initiatives and speed up its transition to circularity. 

They stressed on collective efforts to steer the garment industry of Bangladesh towards a circular fashion system. 

The transition would be instrumental in ensuring the long-term sustainability of the garment sector of Bangladesh, they said, expressing willingness to extend cooperation in this important area.

 

BGMEA / Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our failure to prevent curious onlookers from gathering around the herds is a hindrance to mitigating human-elephant conflict. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Bleak and desolate? The future of elephants in northern Bangladesh

7h | Earth
Apple does not need to make mixed reality seem exciting to get customers through its doors. They’re turning up in droves anyway, to buy new iPhones or to visit the Genius Bar for IT support. Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has 520 reasons its $3,499 headset will prevail

9h | Panorama
Md Shamsuddoha. Sketch: TBS

'Extreme heat waves are here to stay'

10h | Panorama
Kestopur’s residents have crafted fans for generations and provided it to Rajbari, Faridpur, Kustia, Madaripur, Dhaka and several other districts. Photo: Masum Billah

Talpakha: When novelty becomes necessity

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

4h | TBS Career
Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

9h | TBS World
The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

12h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg