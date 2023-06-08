BGMEA, Axfoundation seek collaboration on industry's transition towards circularity

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP held a meeting with Viveka Risberg, programme director of Sustainable Production and Consumption, at Axfoundation in Sweden on 8 June.

The meeting was also attended by BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and Vice President Miran Ali.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues, particularly the areas of cooperation with Bangladesh's readymade garment sector to facilitate its sustainability initiatives and speed up its transition to circularity.

They stressed on collective efforts to steer the garment industry of Bangladesh towards a circular fashion system.

The transition would be instrumental in ensuring the long-term sustainability of the garment sector of Bangladesh, they said, expressing willingness to extend cooperation in this important area.