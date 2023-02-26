BGMEA asks members to be more careful about intellectual property rights

Amid allegations of manufacturing counterfeits, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has asked its members to be more careful about the right ownership of the products they manufacture.

The move comes after the United States Trade Representative (USTR) started the Special 301 Review on IPR (intellectual property rights) Protection and Enforcement – which looks into the global state of IP protection and enforcement – after complaints of counterfeiting emerged against Bangladesh-made clothes.

In a letter to the members on Sunday, the BGMEA said it is planning awareness and capacity-building programmes to help prevent the manufacture of counterfeit goods.

"We should commit ourselves to say no to any business that involves the violation of IPR. If we can do so, it will give us an extra edge as we are transitioning to a middle-income country," BGMEA President Faruque Hassan wrote in the letter.

If the counterfeit allegation is proven, Bangladesh will have to brace for multiple forms of penalties, according to commerce ministry officials and exporters.

In the initial response to the US review, the commerce ministry lodged the country's objection, saying it was not logical to do so without giving evidence.

Noting that stance by the government, Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh enjoys international support measures in the form of development assistance and certain waivers. But the local apparel sector should not label itself as a source of counterfeit goods.

Referring to the buyers' trust and confidence Bangladesh built over more than 40 years, the BGMEA president said, "I would humbly request all our valued members to kindly take this issue seriously and take necessary steps of stand against manufacturing counterfeit goods."

The BGMEA said it has been focusing mostly on social and environmental compliance issues, but the apparel-makers now have to pay more attention to the emerging issues governing trade across borders.