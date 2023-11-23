BGMEA appeals for customs leniency amid financial struggles

In a bid to address financial setbacks faced by garment owners, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has urged customs authorities to be more lenient in the clearance process by not imposing large fines.

Syed Nazrul Islam, senior vice president of the BGMEA submitted a letter on Thursday (23 November) to the Chattogram Custom House commissioner seeking instructions on how customs duties for ready-made garments could be applied more leniently.

According to the letter, "The core issue revolves around customs officers imposing substantial fines through irregularity cases for inspection and unintended errors in the export shipment of garment companies operating in private Inland Container Depots (ICDs). This approach not only leads to delays in the permission process for product exports but also forces garment owners into costly air shipments to meet tight deadlines. The financial toll is exacerbated by the punitive fines, hampering the institutions' capacity to export and impacting the repatriation of foreign exchange."

In the letter to the customs commissioner, Syed Nazrul Islam emphasised that streamlining the export process is crucial, particularly after the submission of the bill of export.

He urged for a positive and expedited approach by customs officers in rectifying inadvertent mistakes. "Simplifying this aspect of the customs clearance process would alleviate the financial burden on garment owners, allowing them to meet export deadlines more efficiently."

Highlighting the challenges faced by the ready-made garment industry, the letter pointed out a 13.93% decline in exports in October due to a global economic slowdown.

"With production costs soaring by 30 garment workers, the industry is grappling with a precarious economic landscape. Compounded by issues such as a 30% drop in Carting and Making Charges (CM) of garments and disruptions caused by political unrest, achieving the export target of $52.27 billion in the financial year 2023-2024 is proving to be an uphill battle," says the letter.

In a separate letter dated 22 November, the BGMEA underscored the need for swift solutions to various problems afflicting the garment industry.

The issues ranged from addressing weight discrepancies in exported goods and complications in shipping items with local fabrics to streamlining customs clearance processes and the expeditious re-routing of shipments by revenue officers.

Syed Nazrul Islam pressed for a simplified process in providing certification for updating bills of export information related to codes and short shipments.

In this regard, Chattogram Custom House Spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Barrister Badruzzaman Munshi said he received both letters from the BGMEA.

He assured that discussions with the BGMEA on the raised issues would take place promptly. "The customs authorities commit to considering BGMEA's claims, provided they align with legal resolutions."

However, Badruzzaman Munshi said any discrepancies in export shipment done with fraudulent intent would be met with appropriate action in accordance with the customs law.