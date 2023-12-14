BGMEA and HKRITA discuss collaborative opportunities to boost Bangladesh's garment industry capacity

Faruque Hassan, President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), held a meeting with Edwin Keh, Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA), in Hong Kong.

The meeting, held on 14 December, aimed to explore potential collaborations between the two organisations to elevate the capacity of Bangladesh's readymade garment industry.

Other attendees at the meeting were Katherine Chan, director of Business Development at HKRITA.

The primary focus of the discussions revolved around strengthening the capacity of Bangladesh's readymade garment industry, particularly in the realm of product development, especially the manufacturing of high-end products made from manmade fiber (MMF).

During the meeting, both sides expressed keen interest in fostering collaboration to facilitate knowledge exchange and expertise in technology adaptation, skills development, innovation, resource efficiency, and circularity within the industry.

One of the highlights of the meeting was the exploration of avenues for collaboration between industry and academia to identify areas for improvement and capacity enhancement, emphasizing the importance of providing knowledge and skills required to address future challenges.

Given Bangladesh's significant emphasis on product development, innovation, and skills to keep pace with the evolving trends and technologies in the fashion world, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said this collaboration would be a key step in enhancing the capacity of Bangladesh's garment industry, propelling it to the next phase of growth and development.

He suggested partnering with BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) to enhance students' knowledge and skills, focusing on areas like product and design development, as well as the latest manufacturing technologies.

Established in 2006 and hosted by the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel is a globally recognized institute specializing in research, development, and technology transfer within the fashion and textile industry.