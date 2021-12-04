BGMEA and BRAC will collaborate to ensure health and wellbeing of RMG workers

RMG

TBS Report
04 December, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 07:59 pm

BGMEA and BRAC will collaborate to ensure health and wellbeing of RMG workers

The both organisations will also work on evaluation on nutritional status of RMG workers

TBS Report
04 December, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 07:59 pm
BGMEA and BRAC will collaborate to ensure health and wellbeing of RMG workers

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Health, Nutrition & Population Programme of BRAC on health and nutritional wellbeing of RMG workers.

As per the agreement, BGMEA and BRAC will collaborate on capacity building and system strengthening of the health centres within garment factories and also health centres which are being operated by BGMEA. 

The both organisations will also work on evaluation on nutritional status of RMG workers and provide supplements to address nutrition gaps, read a press release.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and AFM Shahidur Rahman, director of Programme Development, Resource Mobilisation and Learning at BRAC signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Miran Ali, vice president, BGMEA; Dr Morseda Chowdhury, director, HNPP of BRAC; SK Jenefa Jabbar, director of Social Compliance and Safeguarding at BRAC; Dr Sohely Rahman, programme coordinator of HNPP BRAC; and Dr Mithun Gupta, programme manager at BRAC, were also present at the signing ceremony.

