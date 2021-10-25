BGMEA, BracU sign MoU to develop digital repository of RMG workers

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brac University (BracU for developing a digital repository of the workers of export-oriented RMG industry.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and Brac University Vice-Chancellor Professor Vincent Chang were present at the signing ceremony which took place at the BGMEA office in Dhaka on Monday, said a press release.

The business body and BracU have stepped to collaborate on the joint project titled, "Digital Repository of RMG Workers" to ensure sustainable growth, and have an accurate, complete, and credible data repository of the entire workforce of the RMG industry.

"We believe that the MoU signing reflects the commitment of BGMEA for a sustainable RMG industry in Bangladesh and BGMEA's vision for a healthy industrial eco-system", BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said.

"The digital repository will help to clarify misconception about the industry through empirical evidence" he added.

"Brac University is delighted to be a part of such industry-academia partnership and can play a vital role in bringing research integrity through this collaboration", Brac University VC Professor Vincent Chang said.

Professor Dr Rahim B Talukdar, adviser, Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED), BracU, remarked that: "Through this digital repository, there will be knowledge and technology transfer between parties involved in the project."

With the aim to enable transparency and accountability in Bangladesh's export-oriented RMG sector, CED-BracU is already implementing a project named "Mapped in Bangladesh" (MiB) which is a factory census-based digital mapping of all the export-oriented RMG factories in Bangladesh, the press release added.

Along with Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Associate (BKMEA), BGMEA is also strategically partnered with the "Mapped in Bangladesh" project.

The MoU for "Mapped in Bangladesh" project signed earlier in 2016 between BGMEA and CED-BracU was also extended in Monday's event.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali and Laudes Foundation Senior Programme Manager – (Labor Rights) Naureen Chowdhury were also present at the occasion, among others.