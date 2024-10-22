BGMEA administrator starts office

22 October, 2024, 01:35 pm
Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Md Anwar Hossain. Photo: BSS
The newly appointed administrator of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Md Anwar Hossain started his office at the BGMEA complex on Monday (21 October).

Hossain, also vice chairman of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), reached the complex in the capital's Uttara area on Monday afternoon.

Upon his arrival at the Complex, its Secretary General Md Foizur Rahman and other officials received him, said a press release.

The administrator held a meeting with the section chiefs of the association and gave them various directives on different issues.

Earlier on 20 October, the government appointed Md Anwar Hossain as the administrator of the BGMEA.

The Ministry of Commerce in an order signed by its additional secretary M Abdur Rahim Khan made the appointment in line with section 17 of the Trade Organisations Act, 2022.

