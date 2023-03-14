BGAPMEA wants ban on import under garment accessories product bond

Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA) has demanded the ban of import of goods under the garment accessories products under bond.

"We want the ban of garment accessories and packaging as well as finished boxes for footwear industry under the bond," said BGAPMEA President Moazzem Hossain Moti while presenting the proposal to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) at the conference room of the NBR in Dhaka's Agargaon on Tuesday. NBR member Md Masud Sadiq presided over the meeting.

He said, the local companies of garment accessories and packaging sector are able to meet 100% of the accessories and packaging needs of all export sectors including clothing, but some accessories are still being imported.

"This leaves 15% to 20% of our production capacity unused. Import of these products should be discouraged for the sake of domestic industrial development," he said.

Moazzem Hossain Moti told The Business Standard, "Our production capacity is about $10 billion. Garment accessories that are imported are worth about $1 billion. We demand that all products are procured from us. Buying from us will save dollars. Economy will be stronger."

He said, "Eighteen crore pairs of shoes were exported last year. Out of that, 9 crore shoe boxes were manufactured by us. And the remaining 9 crores were imported by shoe exporting companies. We want this import to be discouraged. There should not be duty free import in this case."

Besides, it has been proposed to make the license duration for BGAPMEA products a maximum of five years. BGAPMEA argued that if NBR approves it in the budget statement, other regulatory bodies will amend and notify others.