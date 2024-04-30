BGAPMEA polls: Oikko Parishad work on smart UP service, collection dues 

Oikko Parishad panel leader Al Shahriar Ahmed said he will set up a cell to provide UP service digitally and lobby with the government to increase its validity from one year to three years if his panel is elected in the upcoming BGAPMEA election for 2024–26 tenure.

He made a 23-point manifesto including these on Monday in the introducing ceremony of the Oikko Parishad director candidates. Nipa Group Managing Director and Member of Parliament Md Khosru Chowdhury announced the candidates' names.

After 33 years of establishment, the Bangladesh Garments Accessories & Packaging Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BGAPMEA), an apparel sector backward linkage apex body for the first time, is scheduled for May 11.

Former Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Siddiqur Rahman, former president and Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, BGMEA President SM Mannan Kochi, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Executive President Mohammad Hatem, Gazipur City Corporation former mayor Jahangir Alam, DBL Group Vice Chairman MA Rahim Feroz, BGMEA Director Rajiv Chowdhury and Abrar Hossain Sayem, BGAPMEA former President Abdul Kadir Khan, Shofiullah Chowdhury, Rafez Alam, Mondol Group Director Asadur Rahman Sikder, and general members of the apex body were presented in the programme.

Shahriar, also Managing Director of Adzi Trims, said, "We will work for accessory and packaging sector development if voters will vote for our panel.

"BGMEA is enjoying the three-year validity of the UD issue, and if we elect, we will work to increase the UP validity from one year to three years. We will be setting up a cell to provide smart UP support to our members."

He said that he plans to set up another cell, which works with the central bank to ensure due collection from buyers, and will take the initiative to register three bigha lands in Purbachal, where planned to set up a packaging institute.

"We will create a sustainable bonding and work jointly with the BGMEA and BKMEA as well as the commerce and industry ministry to tackle the accessories sector crisis," he added.

As a chief guest, BGMEA former President and Bangladesh Awami League central committee Industry and Commerce secretary Siddiqur Rahman wishes voters to cast votes in favour of the Oikko Parishad panel to move forward the association.

BGMEA President Kochi said that he will jointly work with the upcoming BGAPMEA board as the apparel sector is highly dependent on accessories and packaging.

BKMEA Mohammad Hatem said, "Shahriar is an admirable and committed entrepreneur. Previously, he served the association as a director and is now running as a presidential candidate. I believed that considering the ongoing economic headwinds, he and his panel have the capacity to go forward in the sector."