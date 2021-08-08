BAYLA research for development of RMG industry amid pandemic

Bangladesh Apparel Young Leaders Association (BAYLA) has initiated a research programme "Road to Recovery" and will publish a whitepaper on how to develop and strengthen the RMG industry as well as increase exports during or after the epidemic.

As part of this research, BAYLA organised an online session on Sunday entitled 'Revive the livelihood of RMG', reads a press release.

Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee, director of Envoy Group and BGMEA; Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, managing director of Fatullah Apparels and director of BKMEA; and Shovon Islam, managing director of Sparrow Group were present as guests.

The Bangladesh Apparel Young Leaders Association (BAYLA) has conducted a study on the recovery plan in Corona to alleviate the fears of industry owners in the pandemic situation in the country.

The organisation has arranged multiple focus group sessions, interviews, and surveys involving 250 apparel industry leaders on "Road to Recovery".

Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee, Director of Envoy Group and BGMEA, said "The RMG is an international sector. Lockdown is not a complete solution when we think about the economy of a country, where different countries of the world have opened factories.

"Recently, Vietnam is now in 2nd position in the RMG sector. Vietnam is in this position today because of its geographical location. They have improved their corona condition by ensuring hygiene and vaccines rather than lockdowns. We have to take the same approach. Thanks to the Prime Minister for being by our side as a guide in this sector. At the same time, we have to make the factory workers aware about the health rules as well".

