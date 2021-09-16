Bar on back-to-back LC for non-bonded exporters likely to go

RMG

TBS Report
16 September, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 10:30 pm

Related News

Bar on back-to-back LC for non-bonded exporters likely to go

The meeting led by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi also decided to form a review committee to settle the stalemate between the apparel-makers and revenue board officials

TBS Report
16 September, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 10:30 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A commerce ministry meeting on Thursday decided to continue allowing the back-to-back letter of credit (LC) facility to non-bonded apparel exporters.

The meeting led by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi also decided to form a review committee to settle the stalemate between the apparel-makers and revenue board officials. The committee comprising the stakeholders will scrutinise the legal issues and take measures for amendment.

Sources who were at the meeting said business leaders and revenue board officials presented their arguments on non-bonded exports through the back-to-back letter LC facility. Then the meeting talked about postponing the revenue board's request it sent to the central bank.

The revenue board in a letter on 31 August requested the Bangladesh Bank not to allow non-bonded apparel factories to enjoy back-to-back LC as "it contradicts the central bank's guidelines".

The revenue board move put knitwear and home textile exporters without a bond licence in a limbo. Industry people say if the back-to-back LC benefit goes, more than 500 RMG and home textile factories will no longer be able to procure raw materials and accessories from local and foreign sources on credit.

At the ministry meeting, top revenue board officials said they would inform the revenue board chairman about the issue. Besides, commerce ministry officials would contact the revenue board chairman too.

"I hope the revenue board letter to the central bank on back-to-back LC facility to non-bonded export would be withdrawn," Mohammad Hatem, senior vice-president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturer and Exporters Association (BKMEA), told The Business Standard.

Siddiqur Rahman, former president at the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said, "The letter must be withdrawn for the sake of export. There are more than 1,000 non-bonded readymade garments and textile manufacturers who account for $5 billion annual export."

Salman F Rahman, adviser to the prime minister on private industries and investment, Shafiul Islam Mohiuddun, business leader and a Member of Parliament, Siddiqur Rahman, industries and trade affairs secretary of the central Awami League, business leader Mohammad Hatem and top revenue board officials were present at Thursday's meeting.

Economy / Top News

Letter of Credit (LC) / Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi / Non-Bonded Exporter

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

11h | Videos
Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

11h | Videos
A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

1d | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

2
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

3
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents