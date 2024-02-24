Bangladesh's RMG export to Europe in July-January up 1.32% to $13.92b

BSS
24 February, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 07:04 pm

Representational Image. Photo: TBS
Representational Image. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh's RMG export to the European Union (EU) reached $13.92 billion during the July-January period of the current fiscal year with a growth of 1.32% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

As per the latest statistics of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Bangladesh's exports to Spain, France, the Netherlands and Poland showed 6.05% , 4.25% , 11.77% and 20.30% growth respectively during the same period of the current fiscal.

However, the apparel exports to Italy declined by 1.81%. On the other hand, Germany, the largest export market of Bangladesh in the EU, declined by 13.46% fetching an amount of $3.51 billion in this July-January period compared to the same period of the last fiscal (FY23).

EPB statistics showed Bangladesh's RMG export to the USA reached $4.79 billion in the first seventh months of FY24 with a fall of 3.90%.

At the same time, the country's exports to the UK and Canada reached $3.31 billion and $871.27 million respectively during this seven-month period of FY24 with a growth of 12.98% and 0.68% respectively.

During this July-January period of the current fiscal year, the apparel export to non-traditional markets grew by 11.69% to $5.46 billion from $4.89 billion in the corresponding period of previous year.

Among the major non-traditional markets, exports to Japan, Australia and South Korea increased by 8.74% , 23% and 17.57% respectively.

However, the apparel exports to India declined by 21.86% .

