Bangladesh's Evitex Dress Shirt archives LEED Platinum Certification

Bangladesh's woven garments manufacturing company Evitex Dress Shirt Ltd, a sister concern of Evince Group, has achieved Platinum (recertifies) Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certificate for existing building design by US Green Building Council.

According to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Evitex Dress secured the ratings for its state-of-the-art factory located in Bhabanipur, Gazipur.

Bangladesh is now the global leader in LEED-certified factories. The country's textile and apparel sector has witnessed remarkable progress, with 54 of the world's top 100-ranked factories now located in the country.

Out of 206 LEED-certified factories, Bangladesh boasts 76 Platinum-rated and 116 Gold-rated establishments.

Besides, 54 out of the globally top 100 highest-rated LEED green factories are now in Bangladesh.

"We achieved 9 points out of 10 in terms of sustainable sites. We kept 60% of their total site as an open area. Moreover, we designed their building structure without cutting old trees. This factory contains a state-of-the-art green garden," director of the Evince group Shah Rayeed Chowdhury said.

"Our focus on sustainability extends to innovative practices, such as a rainwater storing system under the garden on the factory premises and its diversified usage. Additionally, we have implemented a rooftop solar power system," he added.

The factory also has a well-ventilated canteen for workers with an individual locker of 600-700 workers. They have a solar facility that adds 20KW power, which is used for factory operation at night.

Furthermore, the factory has a 200 litre water reservoir.

They also have an automated sprinter water system that calculates humidity and waters the garden automatically.

Rayeed emphasised the global challenge of reducing carbon emissions and highlighted the company's dedication to environmental well-being. "Despite being a garment factory, our commitment to our planet's safety is uncompromising. Going Green not only reduces energy and water usage but also enhances indoor air quality and employee productivity," he also said.

"We have a plan to make all-sister concern factories LEED certified," he added.