Bangladeshi garment factory earns number 1 spot in global LEED Green Factories ranking

Bangladeshi garment factory SM Sourcing ltd now claims the number one spot in the global Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Green Factory rankings with a score of 106 out of a total 110.

Previously the place was occupied by Green Textiles Ltd Unit 4 with 104 points.

Bangladesh has made remarkable strides as 54 of the world's top 100 ranked factories are now located here, including 9 of the top 10 and 18 of the top 20.

This achievement is poised to attract further investment and partnerships, solidifying Bangladesh's position as a global leader in sustainable manufacturing said Mohiuddin Rubel, director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

He said, Bangladesh has 206 LEED Green Factories, including 76 Platinum-rated and 116 Gold-rated, solidifying its commitment to environmental stewardship.

This rapid growth, with 24 new factories certified in just the past six months, including 16 Platinum and 8 Gold, showcases our pivotal role in propelling the country towards global leadership in eco-friendly garment production.

The rapid increase in LEED-certified green factories in Bangladesh is a clear and direct consequence of the garment industry's unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability.

This dedication to sustainability is not only worthy of praise but also absolutely crucial for ensuring the long-term viability and success of our industry, said Mohiuddin Rubel.

LEED is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Available for virtually all building types, LEED provides a framework for healthy, efficient, and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership.