Bangladeshi ambassador to Netherlands urges apparel manufacturers to produce environmentally friendly products

TBS Report
16 November, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 01:17 pm

Riaz Hamidullah, ambassador of Bangladesh to the Netherlands has urged apparel manufacturers to be energy efficient and produce environmentally friendly products.

The ambassador made the remarks while discussing the challenges in Bangladesh's apparel industry after graduation from Least Developed Countries (LDC) and suggested ways forward.

"We need to up our ante on agile, competitive market intelligence in order to stay ahead of the curve," the ambassador made the remarks Wednesday (16 November) at the Dhaka Apparel Summit hosted in International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka.

Referring to the European Green Deal, he emphasised on green manufacturing.

Hamidullah recommended that the interplay of technology, innovation and design thinking will help manufacturers work towards new norms, as well as to avoid conventional branding.

The key to a sustainable future for the apparel industry lies in digitalisation, innovation, and creativity, the ambassador highlighted.

Noting that "current production function and cost metrics won't do", he also stressed on product diversification for better market engagement.

RMG / Apparel / LDC graduation / Green

