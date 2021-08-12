Bangladesh wants to increase RMG exports to US: Tipu Munshi

Bangladesh wants to increase exports of world-class readymade garments (RMG) to the US, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said on Thursday during his visit to the North American country.

Speaking as the chief guest at a trade fair in California, the minister said, "There is an opportunity to increase Bangladesh's garment exports to the US market, and we would like to take advantage of this opportunity."

He called on businessmen of both countries to come forward to increase RMG exports, reads a press statement signed by Md Abdul Latif Bakshi, senior information officer and public relations officer at the Ministry of Commerce.

Munshi said, "Bangladesh is the third largest exporter of RMGs in the world. The quality, price and design of Bangladesh-made RMGs are becoming popular all over the world, due to which exports are increasing. 83.5 per cent of Bangladesh's current export earnings come from garment exports."

"During the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Bangladeshi government has provided financial assistance to the garment sector with incentive packages and has taken all necessary steps to keep the sector stable," the minister said at the closing ceremony of the Men's Apparel Guild in California.

The commerce minister said Bangladesh has taken special initiatives to increase the export of readymade garments to the US.

"Work is being done with improved quality, new design, and customer choice in mind. All kinds of data and necessary information will be provided to traders in the United States," he said.

After the unexpected Rana Plaza accident in 2012, Bangladesh's ready-made garment sector has undergone groundbreaking changes and sustainable development. Bangladesh has the most RMG green factories in the world now, Munshi said at the fair.

The minister urged US garment traders to visit Bangladesh and see the work environment of garment factories and workers.

"Bangladesh is now running garment factories in a safe environment, maintaining world-class standards," the minister said.

At the fair, Tipu Munshi was accompanied by Tareque Muhammad, Consul General, Consulate General of Bangladesh in Los Angeles, Hafizur Rahman, additional commerce secretary (Exports), FBCCI President Jasim Uddin, and BGMEA Vice President, Khandaker Rafiqul Islam.