Bangladesh, Vietnam have scope for collaboration to prosper together: BGMEA

TBS Report 
16 January, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 07:17 pm

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has expressed optimism that Bangladesh and Vietnam have the opportunity to complement each other for the development of the apparel industry and reap mutual trade benefits. 

Ambassador of Vietnam to Bangladesh, Pham Viet Chien, called on the BGMEA president at BGMEA Complex at Uttara in Dhaka on Monday (16 January) and had discussions about various issues pertaining to the apparel industry of both countries.  

They discussed the present market situation, global trends and opportunities while sharing how both countries were addressing their own challenges, reads a press release. 

They also had discussions about possible avenues of working together to unlock mutual trade potential through meaningful collaboration and seize the opportunities that lie ahead.  

They laid emphasis on the exchange of experience and expertise in the apparel industry of Bangladesh and Vietnam. 

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh was strongly focusing on diversifying from low-price basic apparel items to high-end products, especially manmade fibre-based garments and Vietnam had vast experience in this segment and could share their expertise. 

On the other hand, Bangladesh made exemplary strides in the areas of workplace safety and environmental sustainability that could be shared with Vietnam, he said. 

They also expressed interest in facilitating sharing of knowledge and expertise in apparel and textile industry through collaboration between BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) and Vietnamese apparel trade associations fashion institutes. 

Interactions between designers and technical experts through exchange of faculties and students would help to develop knowledge and skills and benefit both countries, they said.

