Bangladesh seeks US investment in diversified areas

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Thursday sought investment from US companies in diversified areas as Bangladesh offers plenty of opportunities for foreign investors.

"Here is a place to make money through investment, you're most welcome to make investment in Bangladesh," he said.

Dr Momen described the relationship between Bangladesh and the United States as "very strong" which will be much stronger in the days to come.

The foreign minister said the US can diversify its investment in Bangladesh and renewable energy is an area for the US companies to invest.

He said there are huge potentials for closer cooperation as the two countries have a very strong relationship. "There's a scope for improving our investment and trade relations. We'll be doing much better in the coming days."

Dr Momen was addressing a function marking the 25th anniversary of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham Bangladesh) at a city hotel.

Prime minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller and AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.

The foreign minister highlighted the government's efforts to establish 100 economic zones and Hi-tech parks in the country where the US companies can invest.

He said Bangladeshi workers are very quick learners and the energy cost is relatively low here in addition to other facilities for the foreign investors.

"Bangladesh has all the ingredients to invest and make money. The US can avail of the advantage."

Dr Momen said the current government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a very business-friendly one. "We guarantee the protection of investment."

He said they have established a trade and investment wing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which is ready to extend support to the investors.

He said the climate issue is a global issue, and the two countries need to work together in partnership so that the climate challenges can be addressed.

The foreign minister appreciated the US government for its support in dealing with over 1.1 million Rohingyas saying the US remains a big voice for Rohingya repatriation. "The US is steadily helping Bangladesh."

In terms of vaccine sharing, Dr Momen said the US came forward to help Bangladesh with Covid-19 vaccine. "We had a difficult time in sourcing Covid vaccine doses. We're thankful to the USA."