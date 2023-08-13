Bangladesh RMG sector committed to sustaining safety accomplishments: BGMEA president

RMG

TBS Report 
13 August, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 10:10 pm

Related News

Bangladesh RMG sector committed to sustaining safety accomplishments: BGMEA president

TBS Report 
13 August, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 10:10 pm
Bangladesh RMG sector committed to sustaining safety accomplishments: BGMEA president

The readymade garment industry of Bangladesh is committed to carrying forward its accomplishments in ensuring workplace safety and remains a preferred hub of apparel sourcing in the world, said Faruque Hassan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). 

"The massive transformation over the last decade has resulted in a culture of safety in the RMG sector where entrepreneurs and workers are more aware of workplace safety than ever before. The industry views workplace safety as an integral part of the business," he said while addressing a programme organised by the RMG Sustainability Council (RSC) to welcome 19 independent factories who have been newly enlisted in the RSC. 

Miran Ali, Vice President, BGMEA; Mohammad Hatem, Executive President, BKMEA; Nafis-Ud-Doula; Director, RSC; Abdul Haque, Managing Director, RSC; George B Faller, Chief Safety Officer, RSC; Amirul Haque Amin, President, IBC; Z.M. Kamrul Anam, President, Bangladesh Textile and Garments Workers League; China Rahman; Secretary General of the Federation of Garments Workers; and Babul Akhter, Secretary General, Bangladesh Garments Industrial Workers Federation were also present at the programme held in Dhaka on 13 August. 

In his address Faruque Hassan thanked the RSC for enlisting new garment factories without brand nomination, saying it would pave the way for more independent garment factories to join RSC. 

Previously, the factories could only be enlisted in RSC if they have the nomination from brands.  

But now any export-oriented garment factory who are the members of BGMEA and BKMEA can also be enlisted under RSC with the nomination of BGMEA. 

The RMG Sustainability Council is an unprecedented private national tripartite initiative to continue the workplace safety momentum in Bangladesh.

BGMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Fashion movement by Bangladeshi designer sweeps Africa

9h | Mode
One of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii&#039;s history has wiped out the historic town of Lahaina. Photo: DW

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

11h | Panorama
Arisha on 18 November 2020; Photo: Md Ashraf, her father.

Five-year-old fights for her life against rare disease. But her parents are fast running out of money

2h | Features
The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

9h | TBS World
How to start content creation?

How to start content creation?

11h | TBS Graduates
TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

11h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free