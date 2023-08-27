Bangladesh RMG industry in transition to circular economy for environmental sustainability: BGMEA president

RMG

TBS Report
27 August, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 09:09 pm

Related News

Bangladesh RMG industry in transition to circular economy for environmental sustainability: BGMEA president

TBS Report
27 August, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 09:09 pm
Bangladesh RMG industry in transition to circular economy for environmental sustainability: BGMEA president

The readymade garment industry of Bangladesh is increasingly focusing on the transition from linear business model to circular economy for greater environmental sustainability coupled with economic growth, Faruque Hassan, President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said on Sunday.

He said, "To what extent climate change will change the world is still unclear, but one thing is certain: businesses can no longer grow at the cost of the environment. The decisions taken now and in the coming years will affect the planet."

He made the observations while speaking at the launching of a report titled 'The case for just transitions in energy, agricultural and RMG sector in Bangladesh' held in Dhaka on 27 August.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Special Envoy to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, and Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, inaugurated the event as chief guest. 

Professor Imran Rahman, Vice Chancellor, University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB); Zafar Sobhan, Editor, Dhaka Tribune; and Dr. Sultana Afroz, Former CEO of Public Private Partnership (PPP) Authority of the Prime Minister's Office also spoke at the event. 

In his address, Faruque Hassan highlighted the progress made by Bangladesh's RMG industry in the area of environmental sustainability.

"Bangladesh's RMG industry has seen an impressive growth in the number of green garment factories. The total number of LEED certified green garment factories in Bangladesh is now 200, of which 73 are platinum. These green factories are equipped with all the eco-friendly features and emit 40% less carbon than a conventional factory," he said.

He also mentioned the series of initiatives taken by BGMEA for protecting the environment under its Sustainability Vision 2030. 

"The vision aims to reduce 30% carbon emission, 50% use of sustainable raw materials, 50% reduction of groundwater usage, 100% use of ZDHC chemical usage, 30% reduction of energy usage, 20% use of renewable energy and 30% reduction of deforestation," he added.

The BGMEA President said, "Climate change is not a future threat, it's happening now. The best way one can make an impact in this regard is "doing-our-bits" to curb carbon emissions and reduce environmental pollution." 

"When the brands are setting ambitious targets, it is their responsibility to make sure that no one is left behind in the supply chain," he remarked.

BGMEA President, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan / garment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

20m | TBS SPORTS
Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh