Bangladesh RMG industry globally praised for strides in safety and sustainability: BGMEA President

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 08:22 pm

Faruque Hassan. Sketch: TBS
Faruque Hassan. Sketch: TBS

Bangladesh is recognised and praised globally as one of the safest and greenest apparel sourcing destinations in the world, and its impressive achievements have boosted the trust and confidence of global buyers in the garments with "Made in Bangladesh" tag, said Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA.

Building on the achievements, Bangladesh's RMG industry has continued its all-out efforts to grow in a manner that is sustainable and keeps positive impacts on the planet and the people, he said.

His comments came while speaking at a webinar organised by International Trade Centre (ITC) on Thursday (13 October) where he shared the strides BGMEA has made towards making the RMG industry of Bangladesh one of the safest and greenest industries in the world.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan was invited to the webinar by ITC to share his views, insights and experience of heading BGMEA.

He also shed lights on the best practices and initiatives of BGMEA and the clothing sector in Bangladesh at large, reads a press release.

In his speech Faruque Hassan said, "Bangladesh has earned global accolades for the remarkable strides in the areas of workplace safety, environmental sustainability and workers' rights and welfare."

He thanked the ITC for featuring the commendable good practices of Bangladesh's RMG industry in the "Good Practices in the Global Apparel Industry" – the latest publication launched by the ITC.

BGMEA has been selected in the publication as a case study of best practices in the category of "Effective management of industry".

"While the recognition will inspire us to pursue excellence, it will motivate other countries to follow the suit," he said.

Dr Rajesh Bheda, author of publication and CEO of Rajesh Bheda Consulting; Tuli Cooray, secretary-general, Joint Apparel Association Forum, Sri Lanka; and Dr Vandana Bhandari, professor, National Institute of Fashion Technology, India also spoke at the webinar which was moderated by Delphine Clement, programme officer at ITC.

The RMG industry of Bangladesh places utmost importance to sustainability, Faruque Hassan said, adding that having the highest number of green factories in Bangladesh is the glowing example of our committed efforts towards sustainability.

He said BGMEA has taken an initiative of industry wide "ESG Digital Cloud based data disclosure Platform" through which all BGMEA member factories would be disclosing their data in the digital platform through which BGMEA would be able to develop an industry ESG dash board.

BGMEA has published its "Sustainability Strategic ESG vision 2030" that looks into all ESG issues pertinent to the industry and is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals and the Bangladesh's National Priority Indicators.

BGMEA has established the "Centre of innovation efficiency and OSH" to support the industry to enhance sustainability and boost productivity and innovation within the sector, he added.

Faruque Hassan invited the guests to the "Made in Bangladesh Week" which will be organised by BGMEA in Dhaka on 12-18 November to promote Bangladesh and the RMG industry.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

9h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

9h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

11h | Splash

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

11h | Splash

Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

34m | Videos

Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

34m | Videos
Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

44m | Videos

Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

44m | Videos
Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

5h | Videos

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

5h | Videos
How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

8h | Videos

How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

8h | Videos

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

Environment 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS

World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

Aviation
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

Sports
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'

Sports
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'