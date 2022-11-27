Bangladesh RMG industry emphasises technologies to enhance competitiveness and transparency: BGMEA president

RMG

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 06:15 pm

Related News

Bangladesh RMG industry emphasises technologies to enhance competitiveness and transparency: BGMEA president

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 06:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh's RMG industry is increasingly putting emphasis on technological upgradation ranging from the manufacturing process to design development, productivity improvement, environmental sustainability, resource efficiency, quality enhancement to workers' well-being.  

"We are getting prepared to meet the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution. By embracing technological advances and developing the skills of workers, we aim to turn the challenges into opportunities as technological upgradation will contribute to enhancing our industry's competitiveness in the coming days," he said during a meeting with Kris Van Broekhoven, CEO of UK company ES3G Limited and Munawar Uddin, Bangladesh country manager of the company.

They discussed issues related to technological advances that have been shaping the fashion industry globally, especially how technology can help Bangladeshi garment factories to showcase their human rights credentials internationally. 

Their discussion also covered ES3G's technology that is already being used across garment factories in Bangladesh, bringing a new level of transparency to the industry. 

Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on Press, Publication and Publicity Shovon Islam was also present at the meeting. 

Kris Van Broekhoven, CEO  of ES3G, said "We are delighted that BGMEA is keen to support new technologies that increase transparency in worker rights. Bangladesh has led the way with the Alliance, Accord and other initiatives, bringing a lot of investment in ESG to Bangladesh, which has the highest number of green garment factories in the world. With BGMEA's help, our technology can support increased transparency and better communication of worker treatment to retail buyers and brands and their own customers online and in-store." 

BGMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

8h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

7h | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Done with deglobalization?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

Belittling Asian football days are coming to an end

2h | Videos
Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

23h | Videos
Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

1d | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court