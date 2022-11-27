Bangladesh RMG industry emphasises technologies to enhance competitiveness and transparency: BGMEA president

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh's RMG industry is increasingly putting emphasis on technological upgradation ranging from the manufacturing process to design development, productivity improvement, environmental sustainability, resource efficiency, quality enhancement to workers' well-being.

"We are getting prepared to meet the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution. By embracing technological advances and developing the skills of workers, we aim to turn the challenges into opportunities as technological upgradation will contribute to enhancing our industry's competitiveness in the coming days," he said during a meeting with Kris Van Broekhoven, CEO of UK company ES3G Limited and Munawar Uddin, Bangladesh country manager of the company.

They discussed issues related to technological advances that have been shaping the fashion industry globally, especially how technology can help Bangladeshi garment factories to showcase their human rights credentials internationally.

Their discussion also covered ES3G's technology that is already being used across garment factories in Bangladesh, bringing a new level of transparency to the industry.

Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on Press, Publication and Publicity Shovon Islam was also present at the meeting.

Kris Van Broekhoven, CEO of ES3G, said "We are delighted that BGMEA is keen to support new technologies that increase transparency in worker rights. Bangladesh has led the way with the Alliance, Accord and other initiatives, bringing a lot of investment in ESG to Bangladesh, which has the highest number of green garment factories in the world. With BGMEA's help, our technology can support increased transparency and better communication of worker treatment to retail buyers and brands and their own customers online and in-store."