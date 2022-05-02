Bangladesh RMG industry continues strides in environmental sustainability

The ready-made garment (RMG) industry of Bangladesh is committed to continuing its strides in the area of environmental sustainability in order to retain its fame as a sustainable sourcing destination in the world, said Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association BGMEA President Faruque Hassan.

"We are now entering into such a regime where only economic value of a product will be not enough, the non-economic intrinsic value of product will also play a vital role," he said while speaking at an Iftar Mahfil organised by the US Green Building Council (USGBC) at Hotel Amari in Dhaka on 30 April.

"Our industry is going green in aligned with the changing business landscape not only to remain competitive but also to contribute to minimising the adverse impacts of production on the environment we live in," he added.

Around 75 LEED projects, which got certified after May 2019, were accorded appreciation while a special acknowledgment was provided to around 30 LEED Platinum-certified projects in the event.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Directors Inamul Haq Khan (Bablu), Md Imranur Rahman and Neela Hosna Ara were present at the event.

Santanu Dutta Gupta, USGBC Faculty, Regional Head - Market Development GBCI – Eastern India, Bangladesh & Vietnam Markets attended the program.

LEEED consultants, LEED faculties, Green architects, and other stakeholders of USGBC were present also present.

In his address, Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh is proud to have the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 160 LEED certified by USGBC, of which 48 are platinum, 98 are gold. The number of green garment factories in Bangladesh is on the rise.

Being green makes it easier for the factories to comply many the strategic priorities of brands which mainly aim to reduce the negative impacts of manufacturing on the environment, he said.

Besides a green factory provides a good working environment with desired thermal comfort for workers, hygiene, mental peace, and well-being, he remarked.

"We believe that sustainability is a continuous stride and we have to continue the marathon to take the industry to the level of excellence," the BGMEA President remarked.