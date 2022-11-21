Bangladesh RMG can be leader in compliance: EU mission deputy head

The new German due diligence law may create an opportunity for Bangladesh to be the global leader of social and environmentally compliant industry, according to the representatives of leading apparel brands and officials of EU mission to Bangladesh.

"You [Bangladesh] are already the leader in green factories. Become a world leader in due diligence as well and change the way Bangladesh is perceived on the international stage," Bernd Spanier, deputy head of mission of the EU Delegation to Bangladesh, said on Monday at a discussion held in the capital.

The new law in Germany will come into effect in January next year and will be followed by companies to ensure better human and labour rights in the supply chain and in the production of goods in the factories.

"If Bangladesh implements due diligence obligations, many of the GSP+ requirements will already be met. Bangladesh should utilise this opportunity," Spanier said at the event organised by GIZ Bangladesh and the EU Delegation to Bangladesh.

Faisal Rabbi, manager, stakeholder engagement and public affairs at H&M Bangladesh office said, "We have had some due diligence standards in our supply chain for a couple of decades already, all our suppliers have done a lot while others have taken some initiatives."

Faisal Rabbi added that his company has been campaigning about the due diligence in Europe and in Germany and EU.

"This is an opportunity for Bangladesh but it is not possible by the manufacturers' efforts alone. It requires every engagement of all stakeholders including buyers, workers, government and development partners," Sheikh H M Mustafiz, chairman, Standing Committee on sustainability, of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said.

Mustafiz added that the EU should be firm on not allowing any substandard manufactured products after implementation of the due diligence act.

"Otherwise it would be a discrimination to Bangladeshi manufactures," he said.

On the sideline of the event, BKMEA vice president Akhter Hossain Apurbo said "It's an issue of social and environmental governance, which requires participation of all parties."

He also pointed out that some 1000 factories will be able to meet all standards of the new law while the rest of the manufactures will need assistance to maintain the new law standards.

Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, chairman, Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID), also requested to provide technical and financial assistance to small and medium enterprises to help them achieve the expected standards.

Wasim Zakaria, chairman of BGMEA standing committee on SDGs said so far some 47 garment factories have already joined the Global Reporting Initiative with their sustainability initiatives and some 53 are waiting to join the initiative.

"I do not think it would be a major challenge for us," he said.

Amrita Makin Islam, a representative from the Leathergoods and Footwear Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Bangladesh, said the good news is that the government has been permitting big tanneries to construct their own Effluent Treatment Plant at the tannery estate in Savar which will enrich the compliance of the leather sector of Bangladesh.

"The Dhaka North City Corporation has also been taking effective measures to manage the solid waste produced in the tanneries," she said.

Dr Michael Klode, project manager, GIZ, introduced the audience to the main aspects and requirements of Human Rights and Environmental Due Diligence (HREDD) legislation at the event.

What is in the new law

As a consequence of the new law, the German authority will insist on having all relevant norms and standards followed by all of their partners along the supply chain, according to a letter by the German embassy sent to Bangladeshi exporters associations in February this year.

Talking about Europe-wide imposition of such rules, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany said this law should serve as a blueprint of European law.

It will probably take several years for having such a European set of rules, it noted.

Passed by Germany's parliament last year, this law, which will enter into force in 2023, will initially apply to only the German headquartered companies with 3,000 or more employees. From 2024, this threshold will be reduced to 1,000 employees.

The due diligence obligations will also apply to actions of indirect suppliers alongside the German enterprises' own business areas and to actions of their contractual partners, said Achim Tröster, German ambassador to Bangladesh, in the letter.

This means that a company's responsibility no longer ends at its own factory gate but applies along the entire supply chain, the ambassador said.

In the discussion GIZ adviser Carla Dohmwirth said, the companies in Germany will have to submit an audit report to a German authority at the beginning of the year following some rules of the due diligence.

According to the new law, violations of any rules may cause the companies to face a fine or be excluded from the public tender, said Dohmwirth.

Bangladeshi companies which are supplying goods to German companies will also have to face the consequences if any German company faces a fine for the supplied goods from Bangladesh as both are involved in the supply chain.

The law is directly applicable for the German companies but since the companies of other countries including Bangladesh are involved in the supply chain will also have to follow the rules because of the attachment with the German companies.

The new due diligence will come into effect mainly to reduce the negative impacts on the German consumers, she added.

Michael Klode of GIZ also spoke at the discussion which was moderated by Manjur Morshed of the GIZ.