Bangladesh surpasses China in EU knitwear export value for first time: Faruque Hassan

For the first time, the European Union's (EU) knitwear imports from Bangladesh exceeded the share of any other country during January-September of 2023, both in dollar value and in volume.

In a statement issued on Monday (18 December), BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "One of the reasons why Bangladesh is doing exceedingly well in EU for knitwear is the recent investments in higher value-added items, especially active-wear. | believe our industry will be able to make a significant shift in this area of non-cotton-based athleisure items."

He expressed belief that Bangladesh would keep setting landmarks for more product categories in coming years "as we see a strategic shift in diverse items in recent years."

"Most importantly the amount of investment the industry is making toward responsible and sustainable manufacturing, has set an example in the world," he added.

The EU's knitwear import from Bangladesh was $9 billion, while it was $8.96 billion from China, Faruque noted.

"As Bangladesh's position in EU markets continues to be stronger over the years, 2023 sets a significant landmark for the knitwear sector in the EU market."

The BGMEA president also noted that the EU's clothing import in volume from Bangladesh exceeded the import from China for the first time in 2022.

In 2022, EU's clothing import from Bangladesh reached 1.33 billion kg, whereas import from China was 1.31 billion kg. Though in terms of value, EU's clothing import from Bangladesh was $7.3 billion less than the import from China.

"As far as clothing trade is concerned, Bangladesh also tops the EU and USA in few other criteria. We have been the global leader in the EU for Denim sourcing since 2014 followed by Turkey as the second and Pakistan as the third," reads the statement.

"We have also topped the sourcing country list of USA for Denim in 2020 exceeding Mexico.

"Pakistan remains as the third largest source of Denim for the USA. In 2022, the gap in Denim sourcing from Bangladesh and Mexico widened further," it added.

"Bangladesh became the top sourcing destination for the USA for 'cotton apparel' during January-June 2023, however as Vietnam's export to USA rebounded since July, we fell behind Vietnam marginally in this category during January-October 2023.

"The cotton apparel market of the USA is worth $47.50 billion in 2022, meaning we have secured a 14.55% share of it," said the statement.

"While we are promoting non-cotton apparel these days, the importance of retaining and enhancing our share in cotton apparel cannot be overstated, especially in selected cotton categories like Denim and ladies' dresses," said the BGMEA president.

The EU accounted for over 50% of Bangladesh's apparel exports in the last fiscal year, Bangladesh exported apparels worth $47 billion last fiscal year.

On the other hand, apparel exports to the United States also declined by 23.33% year-on-year to $5.78 billion in the same period for the same reasons, according to the US Department of Commerce's Office of Textiles and Apparel data.

The BGMEA president had earlier also said despite the overall apparel market size in the EU and the US having been shrinking, Bangladesh was doing better than its competitors.

He attributed the recent slowdown in Bangladesh's garment exports to a gloomy global economic outlook and trade projections, indicating a potential continuation of decreased demand and orders throughout the year.