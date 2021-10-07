Bangladesh primary textile sector investment around $12B: BTMA President 

RMG

TBS Report 
07 October, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 03:05 pm

Related News

Bangladesh primary textile sector investment around $12B: BTMA President 

TBS Report 
07 October, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 03:05 pm
Bangladesh primary textile sector investment around $12B: BTMA President 

Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) President Mohammad Ali Khokon today said due to the supportive policy of the government, the investment in the primary textile sector is around $12 billion.  

He also noted the contribution of textile and clothing in total export revenue was 82%. 

"In financial year 2020-21 the country's total export earning was $38.35 billion of which textile and clothing export was $31.45 billion," he said while addressing a programme arranged by Cotton Council International, USA and Bangladesh Cotton Association (BCA) marking World Cotton Day 2021. 

BTMA president said the sector is helping the country to retain foreign exchange and enriching the foreign reserve as well, said a press release. 

"Both the import and consumption of cotton in Bangladesh had risen steadily over the past decade. The Textile & Clothing sector has started to rebound after the Covid-19 halt and there is an upward trend in local & international demand of clothing products. In order to meet the said demand, the local Spinning mills required to import more cotton," he said. 

Khokon said in fiscal year 2020-21, Bangladesh imported 8.2 million bales of cotton. 

"If we look at the last 5 years data, our main sourcing countries of cotton are East & West Africa, India, CIS Countries, USA and Australia," he added. 

The BTMA president further said the cotton import from the US is expected to increase to 14% in the coming year.

"If the US government considers providing some concession for the RMG products of Bangladesh made from US Cotton there will be a win-win situation for both the countries," he said. 

He also requested US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller and Brazil Ambassador to Bangladesh Joao Tabajara de Oliveira Junior to press their governments to increase cotton export to Bangladesh. 

Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi alongside the two ambassadors were present at the programme. 
 

RMG / World Cotton Day / BTMA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

7h | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

7h | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

1d | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

6
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 