Bangladesh not dependent on anyone to export garment products: Nanak

RMG

BSS
14 February, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 08:31 pm

File photo of Jahangir Kabir Nanak. Photo: Collected
File photo of Jahangir Kabir Nanak. Photo: Collected

Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak today said the country is not dependent on anyone to export garment products as the nation made garments market across the globe through competition.

"Our garment products have huge demand in the world market, so we don't need to depend on anyone," he told journalists after a view-exchange with BGMEA leaders at the latter's Secretariat office in Dhaka.

Mentioning that a vested quarter is hatching a conspiracy regarding the garment industry as they want to use the garment sector as a tool of their conspiracy, he said, "The government remains alert to their conspiracy."

Nanak, also Awami League Presidium Member, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly to make a smart Bangladesh.

"We will work together under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as AL always works for the country and its people, "he said.

Nanak said, "Our relation with BGMEA is excellent, so we will work together during any crisis of the country."

Replaying to a question from journalists, Nanak said the government will try to ensure smooth supply of electricity.

"Tangail sari is a part of our culture and heritage, so nobody can take its patent", said Nanak.

Textiles and Jute Secretary Md Abdur Rouf and BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, among others, were present.

