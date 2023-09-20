Bangladesh keen to export readymade garments to Nepal, seeks collaboration to unlock opportunities

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) on Wednesday expressed keen interest in exporting readymade garments to Nepal and emphasised the importance of collaboration between the two countries to unlock mutually beneficial opportunities.

Visiting Nepali delegation highlighted the investment potential within Nepal and showcased the various opportunities available to investors.

The delegation representing the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies of Nepal held a meeting with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan on Wednesday (20 September).

During the meeting held at BGMEA Complex in Dhaka, both sides discussed issues of mutual interests, potential areas of collaboration, and trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

The Nepali delegation, led by Baburam Gautam, Director General of the Department of Industry within the Government of Nepal, exchanged ideas and information with the BGMEA president.

The discussion encompassed a wide range of topics, including the thriving readymade garment industry in Bangladesh, its future prospects, and the strategic vision for its continued growth.

Faruque shared insights into Bangladesh's emphasis on diversifying its market for garment exports and its ongoing efforts to explore new export destinations.

In the meeting, both parties expressed willingness to work together to realise mutual benefits, according to BGMEA.