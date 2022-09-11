'Bangladesh, Indonesia complementary for RMG, textile development'

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 05:28 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan paid a courtesy call on Ambassador of Indonesia to Bangladesh Heru Hartanto Subolo at the embassy on 11 September.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Director Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Shams Mahmud were also present on the occasion.

They discussed various trade-related issues with special emphasis on possible avenues of collaboration between Bangladesh and Indonesia to unlock mutual trade potential.

They also talked about how both countries can complement each other for the development of the RMG and textile industry.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh and Indonesia need to view each other as comprehensive friends and partners, and expand collaboration to prosper together.

He said, collaborative engagement is needed to identify the opportunities and ways to realise them.

"Bangladesh's RMG sector has attached due importance to diversification of products, especially high-value non-cotton apparels and technical textiles.

"While the Indonesian textile sector can meet the demand of Bangladesh's RMG sector for man-made fibre, Indonesia can import ready-made garments from Bangladesh.

"It would create a win-win situation for both countries," he added.

The BGMEA president invited the ambassador to the "Made in Bangladesh Week" and also Indonesian RMG and textile businessmen to participate in the weeklong event.

BGMEA, in partnership with Bangladesh Apparel Exchange will organise the mega event in Dhaka on 12-18 November this year to promote the apparel industry of Bangladesh globally and showcase its strengths.

