Bangladesh-India has immense scope to grow together: BGMEA

RMG

BSS
29 February, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 09:36 pm

Related News

Bangladesh-India has immense scope to grow together: BGMEA

BSS
29 February, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 09:36 pm
Logo of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). Photo: Collected
Logo of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan emphasised the immense potential for collaboration between Bangladesh and India as trading partners, particularly in the textile and apparel sectors to grow together.

Speaking at the "Building Resilient Value Chains - India as Global Sourcing Destination" discussion organised by the Indian Ministry of Textiles and the Consortium of the Export Promotion Councils in New Delhi on Wednesday (28 February), Faruque highlighted the synergies between the strengths of both nations.

India, being strong in textile segments, and Bangladesh, with a proven capability in apparel manufacturing, present a great opportunity for mutual growth, said a press release today. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"As we are pursuing a higher growth vision, the exchange of knowledge, expertise, technologies, and closer cooperation among our nations would create a win-win situation for us," remarked Faruque.

The panel discussion was moderated by Girish Menon, Managing Director, Stride Partners, and joined by a diverse range of industry experts including Mohammad Hatem, Executive President, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), VipinTiwari, Senior Managing Director, Target Sourcing Services; Nitin Prasad, Managing Director- India, PVH Corp; YatinKirori, Global Chief Representative, Bestseller; and Asker Laubjerg, COO, KAS Group Asia.

Faruque underscored the need for a regional value chain, suggesting an integrated network of 'raw material supply,' 'production networks,' and 'marketing networks.' 

"We need to set up a 'collaborative supply chain' so that we can complement our capabilities and strengths and grow together," he added.

"The RMG industry of Bangladesh is making significant investments in machine, technology, and skills to enhance the competitiveness of Bangladesh's ready-made garment industry in the global market," said the BGMEA president.

Investment in cutting-edge technologies aims not only to reduce costs and enhance efficiency, but also to promote sustainable practices with the apparel in Bangladesh, thus positively impacting the environment, he further remarked.

BGMEA / Bangladesh / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

8h | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

1h | Panorama
Illustration: DALL·E 3

Fear is power: The link between public health concerns and corporate profit

10h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

1h | Videos
Inside the government's lone honey refinery plant

Inside the government's lone honey refinery plant

52m | Videos
Michigan’s uncommitted vote for Gaza should ‘worry’ Biden

Michigan’s uncommitted vote for Gaza should ‘worry’ Biden

3h | Videos
Dani Alvez is still a legend at Barcelona despite being a villain to the world

Dani Alvez is still a legend at Barcelona despite being a villain to the world

3h | Videos