Bangladesh high commissioner to UK meets BGMEA president

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem has paid a courtesy call on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the latter's office in Dhaka.

They discussed various trade issues including export opportunities for Bangladesh in the UK market and generate ways to attract more foreign direct investment from the country.

The discussions also encompassed the issues regarding graduation of Bangladesh from LDC, possible changes in the tariff regime and how Bangladesh could retain its market access in the post-LDC status in the UK.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan sought the support of the British High Commission in London with regard to non-payment by some of the British brands to their Bangladeshi suppliers during the Covid-19 crisis.

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali was also present at the meeting.