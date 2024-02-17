Bangladesh garment sector a model workplace for others: BGMEA chief

Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said the ready-made garment industry of Bangladesh is a shining example of workplace safety in the world, serving as a model for others to follow.

During his address at the opening ceremony of the 9th International Fire Safety and Security Expo-2024, he also remarked that the paradigm shift in workplace safety within Bangladesh's garment sector has gained international recognition.

Today Bangladesh's RMG sector has only positioned itself as a model for workplace safety but also emerged as a leader in environmental sustainability, he further said.

Bangladesh proudly boasts the highest number of green garment factories globally, with 207 factories certified as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister Salman F Rahman attended the event as a chief guest.

Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Brig General Md Moin Uddin, director general of the Fire Service and Civil Defense Department; and Niaz Ali Chishty, president of Electronics Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) also spoke at the inaugural ceremony held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) today.

The three-day International Fire Safety and Security Expo-2024, organised by the ESSAB, showcases cutting-edge advancements in fire safety and security technologies from leading global brands.

BGMEA president stressed the need for investment in safety equipment manufacturing within Bangladesh to make safety equipment easily available for industries at competitive prices.

He also underscored the importance of extending safety measures to workers in other export-oriented and domestic industries.

Bangladesh's garment industry has made vast progress in terms of workplace safety, becoming a model for others to emulate, Faruque Hassan said, urging other industries to prioritize and ensure workplace safety to create a secure working environment for all.