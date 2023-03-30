Bangladesh apparel exports to EU grew by 35.69% in 2022

Apparel imports from Bangladesh to the European Union (EU) increased by 35.69% in 2022 compared to 2021.

The EU's imports from the rest of the world grew by 20.97% in the same period, as per statistics from Eurostat, which provides statistical information to the institutions of the EU.

The EU imported US$22.89 billion worth of clothing from Bangladesh in 2022.

With 22.20% share of the EU's total RMG import, Bangladesh remains the 2nd largest apparel import source for the EU.

On the other hand, EU's import from the top sourcing country China grew by 17.01% year-over-year.

The EU's import from China reached US$30.14 billion in 2022.

On the other hand, the EU's import from Turkey, the third largest apparel import source for the EU, increased by 10.09% year-over-year and reached US$11.98 billion dollars.

The EU's imports from India and Vietnam increased by 21.02% and 35%.