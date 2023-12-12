Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, Fashion for Good promote textile circularity in Bangladesh

Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Apparel Exchange in partnership with Fashion for Good, recently facilitated the 'Chemical Recycling Technologies: Manufacturing Markets Gateway', in Bangladesh, one of the world's leading garment manufacturing countries.

Fashion for Good, the Amsterdam based global platform for innovation, along with two disruptive technology start-ups focused on textile-to-textile chemical recycling, Circ and Infinited Fiber Company, were the key stakeholders in this initiative, reads a press release.

The two-day visit leveraged Bangladesh's status as a major garment production hub, exploring the potential of chemical recycling technologies to enhance environmental sustainability.

Emphasising the importance of circularity, the event aimed to spread awareness about current disruptive innovations that could transform the industry's approach to waste and resource management, setting an example for future sustainable practices. It focuses on integrating these technologies within the local manufacturing landscape, securing feedstock partnerships, and developing a value chain for recycled apparel materials.

"Bangladesh is an important region for the textile industry worldwide and we are keen to share our knowledge around new innovations with the manufacturers here. Through this partnership we brought innovators; namely, teams from Circ and Infinited Fiber Company to interact, engage, and in the future partner with the local industry actors," said Priyanka Khanna, innovation director - Scaling, Fashion for Good.

Denim Asia Limited, Knit Asia Limited, Progress Apparels Limited, Ananta BD, Reverse Resources, and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) played pivotal roles in this initiative.

Knit Asia Ltd, notably acclaimed for their commitment to sustainable practices, along with Denim Asia, associated with the sustainable brand Noize Jeans, showcased their commitment to sustainable manufacturing processes.

Progress Apparels Limited, a ready-made garment producer and part of PDS Limited demonstrated its advanced sustainable production facilities. Reverse Resources and the BGMEA hosted an intimate "Meet and Greet Networking Session", to boost awareness about the technologies in the industry.

Mostafiz Uddin, founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, emphasised the significance of this event for the wider Bangladeshi textile industry, "This tour marks a critical step towards a circular fashion ecosystem in Bangladesh. It's not just an event; it's part of a larger movement to incorporate innovative recycling technologies and establish global partnerships for a sustainable fashion industry."

Featuring interactive sessions, factory visits, and knowledge sharing, this initiative offered a platform for fostering collaborations between manufacturers and technology innovators.

Bangladesh Apparel Exchange and Fashion for Good are optimistic about a future where Bangladesh leads in sustainable and circular apparel manufacturing.