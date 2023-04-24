Aussie retailer Best&Less refuses to sign int'l safety accord for Bangladeshi RMG workers

Australian clothing brand Best&Less has refused to sign the International Accord for Health and Safety in the garment and textile industry, an industry standard workplace safety mechanism covering garment workers in Bangladesh.

This is despite the imminent 10-year anniversary of the deadliest catastrophe in the history of the clothing industry – the Rana Plaza building collapse in Dhaka.

The disaster on 24 April 2013 claimed the lives of 1,132 garment workers and left 2,500 others injured, mostly women.

The Accord has been signed by many other Australian clothing brands, including Just Jeans, Kmart, Big W, and in recent months 'THE ICONIC' and Mosaic Brands – owner of Katies, Rivers, and Millers. This information was found in a report published on Mirage.News on Monday.

However, Bangladeshi apparel exporters think it does not make any difference whether anyone signs it or not, as they have their own platform to look after such issues.

On the other hand, expressing concerns, union leaders say buyers' reluctance to sign the deal will put workers' safety in factories under threat.

Over the last 10 years, the Accord has conducted nearly 56,000 inspections across 2,400 garment factories in Bangladesh and identified 170,000 health and safety issues, with 91% of those successfully remediated. The inspections the Accord undertakes and subsequent safety repairs are funded by brands that have signed up for them.

Best&Less has 20 factories in Bangladesh, which make up 25% of its global sourcing.

Tamazer Ahmed, women's rights manager at ActionAid Bangladesh, who supports garment workers to claim their labour rights, says it's very disappointing that Best&Less has not signed the Accord.

"It is very disappointing that Best&Less has failed to put the safety of women garment workers ahead of company profit. Signing on to the International Accord by brands like Best&Less is a vital step towards ensuring another Rana Plaza never happens," she added.

"The readymade garment sector employs over two and a half million women and represents 80% of Bangladesh's exports, yet these workers have historically worked incredibly long hours for little pay in often dangerous conditions."

"While there have been major changes in fire safety and building safety since the Rana Plaza collapse and some progress in raising the minimum wage and getting baseline maternity leave, we can't make further progress unless Australian brands like Best&Less get on board."

Michelle Higelin, ActionAid Australia executive director, says Best&Less needs to put the safety of women garment workers before profit.

"Best&Less needs to do the right thing and at the very least ensure the women making their products in Bangladesh have the most basic right to return home safely from work each day," says Michelle Higelin.

"Best&Less have an ethical and corporate responsibility to financially contribute to safety improvements across factories in their supply chain. By refusing to sign the Accord, Best&Less is out of step with the rest of the industry."

Talking with The Business Standard, Shahidullah Azim, vice president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said no entity exists in Bangladesh named Accord or International Accord.

And which brands join the international accord does not make any difference, he said, adding that now Bangladesh has the safest and most complained-about apparel industry in the world.

The country has already established the local entity RMG Sustainability Council (RSC) with equal participation of brands, manufacturers, and trade unions, he continued. "We have to ensure safety and compliance as per our country's law."

After the Rana Plaza incident, brands have concerns about basic requirements such as infrastructural and fire safety that factories have already ensured, said the BGMEA vice president.

"Continuous price cuts using all possible tricks and tactics by the signatory brands and asking for more and more from Bangladesh factories no longer work as pressure on us," said Azim.

"As a matter of fact, nobody should be surprised if their best-performing suppliers decline to work with the brands, signing additional useless agreements with anybody beyond the RSC, which is adopted by all parties such as the unions, brands, and factory owners, ensuring workers' best interests and wellbeing in the best working environment, as we remain fully committed to the RSC."

The BGMEA vice president also requests that international rights groups raise their voices to demand fair prices for Bangladeshi apparel, which will be helpful in paying better wages to apparel workers.