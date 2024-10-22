August apparel exports to EU see 3.1% growth

RMG

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 12:40 am

Related News

August apparel exports to EU see 3.1% growth

The overall growth is attributed to a steady rise in EU apparel imports, though the previous month presented a different picture

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 12:40 am

Infographics: TBS
Infographics: TBS

Bangladesh's apparel exports to the European Union (EU) saw a 3.1% growth in August 2024, reaching €1.6 billion.

This increase in earnings was driven by higher knitwear and woven garment exports compared to the same month last year.

Knitwear exports from Bangladesh rose by 1.4%, totalling €1 billion in August 2024, up from €986 million in August 2023.

Woven garment exports experienced a stronger growth of 6.2%, reaching €602 million, compared to €567 million in the same period the previous year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The overall growth is attributed to a steady rise in EU apparel imports, though the previous month presented a different picture.

In July 2024, Bangladesh's apparel exports to the EU had dropped by 2.7% to €1.56 billion, with knitwear exports falling by €48.17 million year-on-year (YoY).

While Bangladesh's exports grew, China, the largest apparel exporter to the EU, recorded an 11% increase in August 2024. Its exports rose from €2.67 billion in August 2023 to €2.96 billion.

However, Turkey, the third-largest exporter, experienced a 1.7% decline, with its exports falling to €857 million from €873 million in the same period the previous year.

Despite these August gains, Bangladesh's total apparel exports to the EU for the first eight months of 2024 showed a decline.

From January to August, exports dropped by 3.51% to €11.90 billion, down from €12.34 billion during the same period in 2023.

Knitwear exports in this period fell by 6.51% to €6.97 billion, while woven garment exports saw a slight increase of 1.05%, reaching €4.94 billion.

The EU's total apparel imports between January and August 2024 also decreased by 3.62%, totalling €54.69 billion, compared to €56.74 billion during the same period in 2023.

Former BGMEA board director Mohiuddin Rubel expressed optimism about future growth, saying, "Bangladesh is performing well as our major market, Germany, is doing better. Additionally, the overall EU economy is improving, which has increased the demand for apparel."

Rubel added that with positive forecasts from buyers and the current interim government's vision to boost exports to the EU and USA, he expects exports to continue growing.

"If the government can ensure a steady supply of utilities and maintain security, apparel exports will improve in the near future," he remarked.

Eurostat data also showed that most major apparel suppliers to the EU, except Pakistan, registered negative growth in the first eight months of 2024.

China's exports during this period declined by 4.11% to €14.39 billion, while Turkey's exports fell by 7.51% to €6.31 billion. India's apparel exports to the EU dropped by 2.67%, totalling €3.08 billion, and Vietnam's exports declined by 2.11%, falling from €2.50 billion to €2.44 billion.

In contrast, Pakistan's apparel exports to the EU increased by 7.31%, reaching €2.24 billion, up from €2.09 billion in the same period the previous year.

Economy / Top News

Apparel exports / European Union (EU) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

3d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

4d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Plan by Consumers' Directorate to keep prices of eggs and chicken at tolerable level

Plan by Consumers' Directorate to keep prices of eggs and chicken at tolerable level

7m | Videos
What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

22m | Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister called on Bangladesh to release Indian fishermen

West Bengal Chief Minister called on Bangladesh to release Indian fishermen

7m | Videos
Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

1h | Videos