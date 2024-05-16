Ashulia RMG workers block road, vandalise vehicles over unpaid wages

TBS Report
16 May, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 04:12 pm

Ashulia RMG workers block road, vandalise vehicles over unpaid wages

TBS Report
16 May, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 04:12 pm
RMG workers stage protest blocking road in Ashulia in demand for unpaid wages. Representative photo
RMG workers stage protest blocking road in Ashulia in demand for unpaid wages. Representative photo

The workers of Ethical Garment Limited staged a demonstration over unpaid wages, blocking the Narshingdi-Kashimpur road in Dhaka's Ashulia today (16 May) 

The protest turned violent as the agitated RMG workers vandalised three vehicles, including a car, motorcycle, and a microbus, said the factory Manager (Administration) Belal Hossain.

According to the workers, salaries for April were scheduled for payment on 10 May but were deferred to 15 May (yesterday) by factory authorities. 

An Industrial Police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that despite assurances of payment on 15 May, workers returned empty-handed yesterday, with a promise to clear the dues on 21 May.

"The workers' salaries were originally scheduled to be paid yesterday. However, the authorities again rescheduled the payment for a later date. When the workers arrived at the factory this morning, they discovered it was closed. Subsequently, they began protesting and vandalising on the road. Later, the industrial police intervened and dispersed the workers from the area," he told The Business Standard 

The situation is now under control, he added.

Factory Manager Belal Hossain explained that due to the inability to pay wages before 21 May, the factory opted for a temporary closure to prevent further escalation.

"However, since the workers acted violently today, vandalising a factory microbus, a car and a motorcycle as well as in the factory, I am uncertain whether normal factory operations will resume tomorrow," he added.

General Manager Pintu Adhikari acknowledged the outstanding April wages, assuring that this is the sole pending payment 

He affirmed that the workers will be paid the arrears on 21 May.

Noting that the factory has been experiencing an order crisis for some time now, the official said, "The number of work orders in the factory has decreased by more than half compared to previous levels. Just a few days ago, we were expecting a payment, but it was eventually canceled, exacerbating the crisis."

