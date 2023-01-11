Apparel makers for raising garment accessories manufacturing capacity to achieve $100b exports by 2030

RMG

Reyad Hossain
11 January, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 11:00 pm

Related News

Apparel makers for raising garment accessories manufacturing capacity to achieve $100b exports by 2030

Four-day International Garment Accessories and Packaging Expo kicked off at the International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital on Wednesday

Reyad Hossain
11 January, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 11:00 pm
Represenattional image. Photo: TBS
Represenattional image. Photo: TBS

Apparel exporters have called for further raising garment accessories manufacturing capacity in the country so that they can achieve the target of $100 billion in clothing exports by 2030. 

"Increasing productivity and the capacity to locally manufacture the accessories are a must to achieve the $100 apparel export target," Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said in the inauguration ceremony of the International Garment Accessories and Packaging Expo at the International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital Wednesday. 

The four-day event features four exhibitions – Garment Technology Show Bangladesh, Garment Accessories and Packaging Show, International Yarn and Fabrics Show and Indian Textile and Trade Fair, Bangladesh.

A total of 250 exhibitors, including several dozen from 18 foreign countries, have been showcasing their products and services at 650 stalls in this year's exhibitions. In the previous edition that took place early 2020, the number of participating companies was 180.

"We are now capable of meeting 100% demand of local industries for garment accessories. Presenting our capacity before the international clients is the key objective of the exhibition," said Moazzem Hossain Moti, president of the Bangladesh Garment Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association that organised the exhibitions.

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) president Md Jashim Uddin and other business leaders were present in the inauguration programme.

Bangladesh exported apparel items worth $43 billion in FY22 and has a target of raising it to $100 by 2030.

Mentioning that an uninterrupted gas supply is a must to achieve the target, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said they are willing to pay higher for gas. 

"We can pay up to Tk25 per cubic metre of gas instead of the existing price of Tk16 if we get an uninterrupted supply of gas," he said and noted that they already wrote to the ministry concerned to this end. 

Economy / Top News / Industry

Apparel makers / RMG / RMG Accessories

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

35m | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

14h | TBS Stories
Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

1h | TBS World
Bank deposits have decreased

Bank deposits have decreased

15h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index