Apparel exports to EU grows 16.61% in H1: EPB

RMG

TBS Report
12 January, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 10:28 pm

Related News

Apparel exports to EU grows 16.61% in H1: EPB

Highest growth in France, 18% decline for Polish market

TBS Report
12 January, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 10:28 pm
Representational image. Photo: TBS
Representational image. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh's apparel export to the European Union saw a 16.61% growth to $11.50 billion during the first half of the fiscal 2022-23 year-on-year, according to export statistics of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

Apparel exports were $9.87 billion during the July-December period of the fiscal 2021-22.

EPB data mentioned that garment items exports to Germany grew 3.54% year-on-year, reaching $3.45 billion.

Exports to Spain and France grew by 17.62% and 33.08% to $1.70 billion and $1.41 million, respectively, during the last six months. Exports to Poland, however, saw an 18.43% decline.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's ready-made garments exports to the United States stood at $4.27 billion in July-December, with only a 1.11% YoY growth.

At the same time, exports to the United Kingdom and Canada reached $2.39 billion and $774.16 million, with 11.89% and 28.42% growth.

Apart from the traditional markets, the country's apparel export to non-traditional markets grew by 32.19% to $4.04 billion from $3.05 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year. Among the non-traditional markets, exports to Japan reached $754.72 million, registering a 42.54% growth.

Bangladesh's export to India also increased significantly by 50%, which is $548.89 million.  

Talking with The Business Standard, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Abdullah Hil Rakib said, "There is a growth due to many delayed shipments being greenlit ahead of Christmas day, but now many buyers are deferring their shipments."

If this scenario continues, it will hurt overall export, he added.

"2023 will be more uncertain for the apparel industry. Predictions may not work as every country is facing high inflationary pressure due to the ongoing war between Russia- Ukraine," said Rakib, also the managing director of Team Group.

Despite all negative indicators, he expressed optimism about getting some benefits on specific items as many entrepreneurs are investing in the capacity to produce man-made fiber-based garments items. He added, "Some value-added and new products export may compensate for a part of export loss from the regular and cotton based items."

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association Director Md Mohiuddin Rubel said the statistics indicate a further possible decline in growth rate in the coming months amid global fear of economic recession aggravated by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Economy / Top News

RMG / EU / RMG Export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Overview of Amer Fort from Jaigarh Fort

A passage to the Pink City

29m | Explorer
Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

1h | Panorama
Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

1d | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

15h | TBS Stories
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

14h | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'