Apparel exporters express 'no confidence' in BGMEA leadership

A group of apparel exporters has decided to express their "no confidence" in the current BGMEA leadership amidst the ongoing crisis. This decision was made during an emergency meeting held on Tuesday evening (6 August).

Speaking with The Business Standard, former BGMEA Vice President Faisal Samad stated, "A large group of garment factory owners will go to the BGMEA office at 3pm today to show no confidence in this situation of BGMEA leadership."

"In the context of change, the garment sector is facing multifaceted challenges. But the initiative of the BGMEA president was not seen to deal with these, because he was in the field with political programs. This important sector of the economy is not important to him. At the same time, where he is at present, BGMEA members do not know," he added.

BGMEA sources revealed that the association's president, SM Mannan Kochi, is currently in Singapore with his son, who was admitted to the hospital about a week ago for treatment.

In his absence, Senior Vice President Khandoker Rafiqul Islam is serving as the active president of the association.