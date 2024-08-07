Apparel exporters express 'no confidence' in BGMEA leadership

RMG

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 12:55 pm

Related News

Apparel exporters express 'no confidence' in BGMEA leadership

TBS Report
07 August, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 12:55 pm
About 70% of apparel and textile factories have not yet paid March salaries, and 30% have yet to clear festival bonuses, according to the Industrial Police on 7 April. Photo: Rajib Dhar
About 70% of apparel and textile factories have not yet paid March salaries, and 30% have yet to clear festival bonuses, according to the Industrial Police on 7 April. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A group of apparel exporters has decided to express their "no confidence" in the current BGMEA leadership amidst the ongoing crisis. This decision was made during an emergency meeting held on Tuesday evening (6 August).

Speaking with The Business Standard, former BGMEA Vice President Faisal Samad stated, "A large group of garment factory owners will go to the BGMEA office at 3pm today to show no confidence in this situation of BGMEA leadership."

"In the context of change, the garment sector is facing multifaceted challenges. But the initiative of the BGMEA president was not seen to deal with these, because he was in the field with political programs. This important sector of the economy is not important to him. At the same time, where he is at present, BGMEA members do not know," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

BGMEA sources revealed that the association's president, SM Mannan Kochi, is currently in Singapore with his son, who was admitted to the hospital about a week ago for treatment. 

In his absence, Senior Vice President Khandoker Rafiqul Islam is serving as the active president of the association.

industry / BGMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A man guarded the Dhakeshwari Temple throughout the night and performed his early morning prayers right in front of the temple gate. Photo: Facebook

Bangladeshis unite to fend off threat of communal violence

5h | Panorama
Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

1d | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Additional Inspector General of Police AKM Shahidur Rahman is given charge of RAB

Additional Inspector General of Police AKM Shahidur Rahman is given charge of RAB

26m | Videos
No Asylum or Temporary Shelter Available in the UK: UK's Statement on Sheikh Hasina's Visa

No Asylum or Temporary Shelter Available in the UK: UK's Statement on Sheikh Hasina's Visa

1h | Videos
Mainul Islam made new IGP

Mainul Islam made new IGP

3h | Videos
Dr Yunus to be chief adviser of interim government

Dr Yunus to be chief adviser of interim government

3h | Videos