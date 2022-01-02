Apparel export logs 30% growth in 2021

RMG

Jasim Uddin
02 January, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 02:03 pm

Related News

Apparel export logs 30% growth in 2021

RMG exporters witnessed the growth in terms of both export volume and prices

Jasim Uddin
02 January, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 02:03 pm
Apparel export logs 30% growth in 2021

Bangladesh's apparel export witnessed about 30% growth to $35.57 billion in the calendar year 2021, while the earnings were $27.32 billion in 2020, according to exporters.  

The sector registered the growth despite a series of lockdowns, Eid holiday-led factory closure and hampered shipments due to the nationwide transport strikes against diesel price hikes.

In December 2021 alone, readymade garment shipment saw about 52% growth to $3.8 billion compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, say sources at the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

December apparel export earning was $2.5 billion in 2020 and $2.8 billion in 2019, according to the BGMEA.

The BGMEA came up with the calculation based on the National Board of Revenue data as the Export Promotion Bureau is yet to make the official announcement.         

According to the bureau, apparel exports fell over 11% in July 2021 compared to the same month of the previous year. However, the sector has been enjoying an average of 34.40% growth since August as the global Covid situation started improving.

With the export volume cruising nicely even amid the Covid-19 new variant Omicron, readymade garment manufacturers expect better business performances in the upcoming months.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan told The Business Standard that apparel export has been posing a higher growth for the past few months compared to the 2019-20 fiscal year, which saw Covid devastation across the globe. 

He also said apparel-makers witnessed the growth in terms of both export volume and prices.

He hoped apparel export would be able to add another $7-8 billion by the end of this fiscal in June 2022, while Bangladesh earned $31.46 billion from the sector in the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Economy / Top News

Apparel Export / Apparel exports / Apparel exporters / Apparel industry / Apparel / Apparel Hub

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to create a festive look

2h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Groove: Dignifying local fabrics with splendour

3h | Mode
This year will be tougher for the financial markets and the economy. Photo: Bloomberg

Consider a flat year for stocks in 2022 a success

3h | Analysis
This nursery is among just a few nurseries in the country that are exclusively dedicated to growing orchids. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside Mazumder Greenery’s blooming business of orchids

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New year celebrated globally

New year celebrated globally

15h | Videos
An apple a day keeps the doctor away

An apple a day keeps the doctor away

15h | Videos
Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

16h | Videos
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

3
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity