Another RMG factory in Bangladesh recognised as green with platinum rating

The United States Green Building Council (USGBC) has recognised another readymade garment factory in Bangladesh as green.

With this, the total number of environment-friendly establishments in the apparel sector has risen to 188.

According to the latest data released by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Ananta Companies in Ashulia, Savar, received the platinum-rated certification from the USGBC.

Bangladesh is the global leader having the highest number of green garment buildings, where 64 are platinum rated, 110 gold rated, 10 silver, and four have no rating.

Dozens more units are in the process of achieving LEED certification. The country has been receiving the certificate since 2001.

The council honours factories based on several criteria – transformation performance, energy, water, and waste management.

The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver.

Earlier in December 2022, among the certified green factories were Swisstex Village in Singair, Dhaka, which received a gold rating.

While, Jinnat Knitwears Ltd, RMG in Mawna, Gazipur, and Jinnat Knitwears Ltd, in Mawna, Gazipur, received platinum ratings.