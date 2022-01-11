Airport upgradation will underpin trade growth: BGMEA president

The government initiatives of upgrading airports along with increasing capacity and efficiency of cargo handling will be instrumental in underpinning economic growth in the country, said BGMEA President Faruque Hassan.

"The economy of Bangladesh is growing steadily, so is the volume of export-import. In such context, it's of utmost important to enhance the capacity of airports, especially in Dhaka to match up with increased trade flow," he said.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman at CAAB office in Dhaka on 10 January.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President Miran Ali, Director Asif Ashraf and former Director Ashikur Rahman (Tuhin) were also present at the meeting.

The CAB chief gave an overview of the ongoing projects taken by the government to upgrade major airports including building new terminal and extension of runways in Dhaka, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and Sylhet.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the initiatives would help to meet future demand of air transportation and accelerate economic growth in Bangladesh.

He termed the development projects as a blessing for passengers and businesses as both the cargo and passenger capacities will increase.

Faruque Hassan urged the government to speed up implementation of the projects.

Air Cdre Sadikur Rahman Chowdhury, Member (Operations and Planning); Group Captain Abu Saleh Mahmud Mannafi, Member (Security); and Md Abdul Malek, Chief Engineer; Engr Md Habibur Rahman, Superintending Engineer, CAAB were also present at the meeting.