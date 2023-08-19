ABF, Primark CEOs meet BGMEA president to discuss collaboration in RMG dev

RMG

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 09:56 pm

ABF, Primark CEOs meet BGMEA president to discuss collaboration in RMG dev

A delegation of Associated British Foods (ABF) met with Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan to discuss potential collaboration in achieving shared goals around sustainability and opportunities for expanding business bases in Bangladesh.

They discussed issues of mutual interests including collaboration in strengthening partnership with the Bangladeshi suppliers to produce more innovative and value-added products and improve their environmental performance, according to a press release.

During the meeting on 16 August, the BGMEA president provided an overview of the readymade garment industry of Bangladesh, especially with focus on its current standing in the global market, vision, strides in workplace safety, environmental sustainability, and circular fashion. 

He also highlighted the Sustainability Strategic Vision 2030 of Bangladesh's RMG industry, explaining how it looks into all ESG issues pertinent to the sector and is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Extending thanks to ABF and Primark for choosing Bangladesh as one of the largest sourcing market, Faruque Hassan urged them to increase buying garments, especially high-value items and manmade fibre-based apparels from the country.

 

