AAFA Summit: BGMEA promotes Bangladesh’s RMG industry

RMG

TBS Report
11 March, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 09:48 pm

To expand the RMG sector to a more than $50-billion industry, Bangladesh needs to secure uninterrupted access to electricity and gas for the factories, among many other things. Photo: Mumit M
To expand the RMG sector to a more than $50-billion industry, Bangladesh needs to secure uninterrupted access to electricity and gas for the factories, among many other things. Photo: Mumit M

A paradigm shift has taken place in Bangladesh's garment industry, with improvements in workplace safety and exemplary strides in environmental sustainability, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan told representatives of global apparel brands.

He said it on the sideline of the Executive Summit of American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) being held in Washington DC US, said a press release on Friday.

A delegation of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), led by its president Faruque Hassan, has attended AAFA Summit, where it shared success stories of Bangladesh's apparel industry and its potential with international brands and buyers at the summit.

The delegation has BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Abdullah Hil Rakib and Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, and Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Shams Mahmud.

The AAFA Executive Summit 2022 has brought together senior-level executives from retail, apparel, footwear, and fashion accessory brands from the US and the globe for two days of thought-provoking dialogue.

On the sideline of the event, the BGMEA leaders also met with senior representatives of leading apparel brands, including Executive Vice President of Chief Supply Chain and Sustainability Officer at Ralph Lauren Corp Halide Alagöz, Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer at United Legwear and Apparel Co. Christopher J. Volpe, and Director of Global Marketing at YKK (USA) Inc. Chris Gleeson on 10 March. 

During the meetings, Faruque Hassan apprised them of the industry's commitment and continued efforts to remain as a preferred choice of global apparel brands as a safe, ethical and sustainable sourcing destination.

He also urged the brands to increase their sourcing from Bangladesh in the coming days.

